Bryan ISD STEM Club students get hands-on experience with snakes, butterflies and robots

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Students at Anson Jones Elementary got up close and personal with wildlife and technology Tuesday afternoon.

It was all a part of the Bryan ISD STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Club.

Volunteers from the Reptile Hospice and Sanctuary of Texas based in Snook visited the children to teach about the various snakes and where they can be found slithering throughout the Brazos Valley and Lonestar state.

Students got to pet the snakes and some courageous ones even got to walk around the school’s gym with a snake wrapped around them.

School leaders say these rare opportunities promote learning in a fun and engaging way. They also say these events open children’s eyes to the endless career possibilities available to them after graduation.

Tuesday’s STEM Club meeting was the first of the new school year as they hope to introduce additional STEM learning opportunities to students.

