Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.

During the parade, attendees can expect to see the Texas A&M band, Texas A&M’s official mascot Reveille and multiple organizations from across the Brazos Valley. The parade will be followed by a festival that will include live music, food and vendors.

Many people have started preparing for the event at Itza Bip. The store specializes in high-quality and handmade clothing from different parts of Mexico. Itza Bip’s owner Blana Pinalez said she has enjoyed styling families as the festival and parade are important to keep the Mexican culture alive in the Brazos Valley.

The store is operating at different hours this week to give people more time to find something special. It’ll be open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Along with the fun aspects, the parade and festival will help make an impact. The proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships for low-income families. Alma Villarreal, an event organizer and member of The Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan-College Station, said the scholarships will go to high school students seeking higher education from the Brazos Valley and surrounding counties.

Educators seeking master’s degrees will also be eligible to receive scholarships from The Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan-College Station.

For more information on the event, click here.

