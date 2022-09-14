HEB offering debit card for higher savings

HEB offering customers a chance to save more, with a new debit card.
HEB offering customers a chance to save more, with a new debit card.(H-E-B)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - HEB is now offering a debit card that gives customers 5% cash back on qualifying store brand products.

Brands like Hill country fare, Meal simple, and Field & future are all included. The card will work for in-store curbside or home delivery.

Customers can link the card to their bank account or debit card, or just deposit money onto the card directly.

To get the card customers cannot apply in store, and must go online at hebdebit.com for more information.

