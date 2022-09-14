Host your next watch party at C&J Barbeque

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque’s new Bryan location is the perfect place to gather with friends and watch the Texas A&M Football team BTHO their opponents.

There are three different party rooms for rent, holding anywhere from 15 people up to 100 people. To rent one of C&J’s party rooms, you can call the Bryan location at 979-822-6033 and speak with any of the managers or the event coordinator, who can book the rooms for you.

Watch the video above to hear more.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a...
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue.
School bus driver issued citation for failing to yield right of way when turning
Traffic signal timing led to significant delays Tuesday morning in an already congested area. ...
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818
A fugitive from New York was arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
Vote for Matt Rollins to win the USA Mullet Championships!
Vote for Matt and his rockin’ mullet
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Mullet
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Mullet
Epicures Chef Danny Morrsion joined The Three to create a delicious bananas foster dish.
Making mouth-watering dessert with Epicures