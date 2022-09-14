The Local fall market is back at Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Local is back at the Lake Walk at Traditions, kicking off a 12-week-long fall market.

This will have local vendors with trinkets, food, plants and more. The Local will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through November.

Residents were excited the check out the market, some for the first time.

“It’s my first time here. It’s a beautiful lake, beautiful people, beautiful stalls and supporting local. Also got dragged along, but it’s always a pleasure. It’s a great time, I would come back again,” Texas A&M Junior, Brennan Rouhana, said.

There’s still time to sign up to be a vendor. Visit their website for information to sign up. They post a vendor line up on social media each week.

