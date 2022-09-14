The Local fall market is back at Lake Walk

The Local will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through November.
The Local will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through November.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Local is back at the Lake Walk at Traditions, kicking off a 12-week-long fall market.

This will have local vendors with trinkets, food, plants and more. The Local will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through November.

Residents were excited the check out the market, some for the first time.

“It’s my first time here. It’s a beautiful lake, beautiful people, beautiful stalls and supporting local. Also got dragged along, but it’s always a pleasure. It’s a great time, I would come back again,” Texas A&M Junior, Brennan Rouhana, said.

There’s still time to sign up to be a vendor. Visit their website for information to sign up. They post a vendor line up on social media each week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The single engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road
Pilot killed in Waller County plane crash
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

Latest News

Tuesday Night Tropical Weather Update 9/13
Tuesday Night Tropical Weather Update 9/13
Aggieland Humane Society
Aggieland Humane in desperate need for dog fosters and adopters
Brenham ISD conducted a thorough investigation of the incident and has taken proper action.
Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game
Arts Council of Brazos Valley Check Presentation
Arts Council of Brazos Valley receives $10,000 donation