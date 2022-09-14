Madisonville Animal Control creates Amazon Wish List for pets

The Madisonville Animal Control Division needs your help.
By Hope Merritt
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Madisonville Animal Control Center is asking for the community’s help.

Madisonville Animal Control Division says right now they have an influx in animals in their shelter. In order to care for these animals until they find their forever home, staff need more supplies.

Ellie Burton, Animal Control Officer, said they made their Amazon Wish List with the hope people in Madison County could help out.

Burton said any amount of help, whether that means a bed, food or leashes will be accepted at their facility.

“We try and give them little bits of happiness where ever we can,” said Burton. “We’ll give them treats and bones to up their comfort and moral while they’re waiting for their forever homes. So, our goal is to get them into a forever home but while they are here we want to try and do our best and keep them happy and healthy. Those little things can make a big difference.”

Click here for the Amazon Wish List.

