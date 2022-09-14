Madisonville residents frustrated with mailing system

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Multiple Madisonville residents have come forward on issues with their mailing system.

Terry Baker was born and raised in Madisonville. He said in all his years in the community, he’s never had issues with the mailing system like he is now.

“Every single week I go through something with my mail,” said Baker. “Whether that means I don’t receive it on time, or I don’t receive it at all. It is really a sad situation and hopefully all this can get resolved.”

Baker told KBTX the issues have been apparent since May. Neighbors often come to his home to give him his mail and vis versa, according to Baker.

“It is just really hard because when I need it most, there always seems to be an issue. Like for credit card bills. I know so many people around me that have to pay late fees just because our mailing system hasn’t delivered their mail properly,” Baker said.

To avoid late fees with his credit cards, Baker said him and his wife now mail it themselves in order to successfully send them in on time.

“Because we had gotten emails that they had sent us the bill and we missed it. So now, we’ve had to send it straight to them. We’ve been carrying our mail to the post office, other than putting it in this box,” said Baker. “Just so it can get where it needs to go.”

As other neighbors were having the same issues, Baker reached out to USPS to see if they could identify the problem and help out his area.

“Each of the times that she called, I wasn’t able to answer the phone so she sent email letters saying the problem has been fixed,” Baker said. “The day we got these [emails] for the complaints on Sept. 12, later that day we received someone else’s mail.”

Kay McMahan leaves around the corner from Terry Baker. McMahan said her biggest problem is that she recently received an important registered letter in her mailbox without having to sign for it.

“This is a really big deal,” said McMahan. “I mean I took care of this right when I got it, but what if it would’ve went somewhere other than my mailbox? This is my proof that everything were saying about how our mail is being misplaced is true.”

McMahan also explained her concern for the package portion of the mailbox. She said its always open, even when there are packages inside.

“You know, Madisonville is small so I have to order stuff a lot. That means from Amazon. Lately, I have gotten my packages from an unlocked mailbox,” McMahan said.

The United States Postal Service responded to our concerns with the mailing system for the Madisonville residents:

“The Postal Service plays an important role in the community and we are committed to providing the best service possible. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by our customers living in the Madisonville Post Office servicing areas. In this instance, local management has been made aware and is taking steps to address their concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers. We urge any customers with concerns or questions about their mail delivery service to contact their local Postal Office, so that we can research and resolve their concerns promptly. Customers may also visit our website at www.usps.com/help . Also, if customers believe they have been a victim of mail theft, they should contact Postal Inspectors at: 877-876-2455 and select Option 2 or //www.uspis.gov/report .”

