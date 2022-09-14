Magnolia West denies Rudder 30th win on the volleyball court

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Ranger volleyball team dropped a four set decision to Magnolia West Tuesday night at The Armory 19-25, 14-24, 9-25, 15-25.

The loss dropped Rudder’s overall record to 29-7 and district mark to 1-1. Neeley Rutledge had 8 kills and 15 digs. Londyn Singleton contributed 7 kills and 11 digs . Reagan Aponte led the way with 23 assists and had 20 digs. Gabby Baker added 18 digs and Addison Benavidez had 14 digs.

Rudder will travel to Brenham on Friday to take on the Cubettes. First serve is set for 6pm.

