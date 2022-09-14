Making mouth-watering dessert with Epicures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Epicures Chef Danny Morrison joined The Three to create the most delicious bananas foster dessert for that special occasion or just for a fun night in with friends and family.

In this segment, Chef Morrison shares his recipe and the easy, minutes-long process of creating this masterpiece.

Ingredients include: butter, brown sugar, orange juice, lemon juice, ground cinnamon, bananas, dark rum, vanilla ice cream, walnuts, and banana liquor.

You can learn more about Epicures by calling 979-695-0985 or by visiting their website here.

THE THR3E(Recurring)

Watch the video above for more.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.