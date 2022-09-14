Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say

Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old girlfriend at the New Lyme Wildlife Area.(Ashtabula County Jail)
By Kelly Kennedy, Alec Sapolin and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A child rape suspect was found dead along with a family member of the alleged victim Sunday morning.

The deaths are still being investigated, but Ohio State Highway Patrol said they believe it was a murder-suicide.

Troopers found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old girlfriend at the New Lyme Wildlife Area in Ashtabula County around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the bodies were found with gunshot wounds on the ground near a vehicle, and a gun was found at the scene.

Troopers did not say who they believe fired the weapon.

Thomas had been indicted on four counts of felony rape June 9 for a case involving a child victim, who officials said is a relative of the woman.

Thomas pleaded not guilty and was released on a $75,000 bond Aug. 19. He was being tracked with a GPS ankle monitor and was not allowed to contact the woman or the child.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole explained why someone accused of raping a child would be allowed out on bond.

“The issue of child sexual assault is always very complicated … because the child was removed from the home, and he had no access to the child, because he had no access to the child, he was considered according to all of our evidence-based practices as being a low risk to re-offend in the area of sexual assault, and he has no prior offenses that we have in our system,” O’Toole said of the decision.

WOIO discovered Thomas pleaded guilty to three counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Pennsylvania in 2013. The charges were listed as first-degree misdemeanors, according to the dockets.

“I do not necessarily know that this (murder-suicide) would’ve been prevented‚” O’Toole said.

O’Toole said the rape case against Thomas will be dismissed as soon as it is officially verified that he is dead.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue.
School bus driver issued citation for failing to yield right of way when turning
Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a...
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
Traffic signal timing led to significant delays Tuesday morning in an already congested area. ...
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818
James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

Latest News

The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
A sheriff’s office used an infrared drone to find a golden retriever missing for nearly three...
WATCH: Sheriff’s office uses drone to find dog missing for 3 months
The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the...
3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US
A sheriff’s office used an infrared drone to find a golden retriever missing for nearly three...
WATCH: Sheriff's office uses drone to find dog missing for three months
The 10am Wednesday update from the National Hurricane Center on TD7
Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic