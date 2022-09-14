New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office arrested a fugitive on Tuesday from Buffalo, New York.

David Whitman, 33, has been in the Brazos County area for two years after fleeing the state to avoid felony charges, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

During that time, authorities say Whitman has had multiple altercations with local law enforcement, school officials and other government entities.

Whitman has been known to make hostile threats and brag about being a trained fighter, according to the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office.

He’s currently being held in Brazos County and will be extradited back to Eric County, New York.

