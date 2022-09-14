No. 4 Leon volleyball sweeps Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The 4th-ranked team in Class 2A, Leon, beat Madisonville 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 Tuesday night at Mustang Gym.

Jessica Turner and the Lady Cougars moved to 28-4 on the year with district play starting a week from Friday. Leon jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first set before the Lady Mustangs tried to make a run, but the Lady Cougars proved to be too much.

Madisonville will host Porter this Friday.

