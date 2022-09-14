No. 4 Leon volleyball sweeps Madisonville

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The 4th-ranked team in Class 2A, Leon, beat Madisonville 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 Tuesday night at Mustang Gym.

Jessica Turner and the Lady Cougars moved to 28-4 on the year with district play starting a week from Friday. Leon jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first set before the Lady Mustangs tried to make a run, but the Lady Cougars proved to be too much.

Madisonville will host Porter this Friday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The single engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road
Pilot killed in Waller County plane crash
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

Latest News

Texas A&M Golf
No. 17 Aggies Win Badger Invitational; Paysse Earns Co-Medalist Honors
Haynes King and Kam Dewberry walk off the field
Aggie football buy-in
Rudder vs Magnolia volleyball
Rudder vs Magnolia volleyball
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)