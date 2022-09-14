Rudder looks to extend winning streak

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers got their first win of the season last week against Elgin 21-14. Head Coach Eric Ezar said his defense did much better with tackling and creating turnovers.

The Rangers next challenge is facing new school, Chaparral. They run a slot-t offense, and Rudder doesn’t see that scheme often. Chaparral is also winless on the year and Coach Ezar said that can be dangerous because he knows they’ll be hungry.

“They might have us circled as that’s their chance to get a win,” Ezar said. “We have to go out and be ready to play and keep that win streak alive. We need to get the momentum and have these guys experience winning.. you win the first one now let’s go win two... lets win three and so on,, so we can get into the playoffs.”

Rudder is on the road at Chaparral Friday night. Kick is set for 7:00 p.m.

