Texas A&M baseball conference schedule released

Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle before his debut with the Aggies against Fordham.
(Tyler Shaw)
By Thomas Dick
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Wednesday afternoon. The Aggies’ SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Texas A&M opens SEC action with a trip to Lexington to play Kentucky on March 17-19. The following weekend the Aggies host Missouri on March 24-26 to break the seal on the home portion of the league slate.

As the calendar flips form March to April, the Aggies head to Starkville for a series at Mississippi State (3/31-4/2).

April has road series at Auburn (4/7-9) and Tennessee (4/28-30) bookending home sets against Alabama (4/14-16) and LSU (4/21-23).

The SEC slate wraps up in May with home-stands against Ole Miss (5/5-7) and Florida (5/18-20) sandwiched around a trek to Arkansas (5/12-14).

Dates for the conference slate are not final as series may shift to Thursday-Saturday for television purposes.

The SEC Tournament returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama from May 23-28.

