Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus.

The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed.

“We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school resource officers immediately responded to stop the incident and arrested the three accused students,” said Falls.

No other details were immediately available.

