Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic

Storm expected to impact Leeward Islands, potentially Puerto Rico
The 10am Wednesday update from the National Hurricane Center on TD7
The 10am Wednesday update from the National Hurricane Center on TD7(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Seven, centered about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the central Atlantic.

Seven began to show signs of organization Tuesday night, and despite moving into a less favorable environment for development, persisted and maintained organization into Wednesday. Estimated maximum sustained winds are at 35mph. Upper level winds and dry air above the surface may slow development over the next couple days, but the NHC thinks some additional organization is possible as it moves west toward the Leeward Islands.

Highlighted in the forecast track is Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, including Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Continued movement due west is expected in the short term, but from this weekend onward, there is still pretty significant uncertainty.

While it is still too early to determine if this storm will impact states along the Gulf Coast, Seven will be worth watching over the course of the next week or so.

