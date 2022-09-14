Vote for Matt and his rockin’ mullet

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition.

St. Joseph ICU nurse Matt Rollins is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships.

His unique red, white, and blue firework design and luscious curls could be what takes Matt to the top, but in order to move on to Round 2, he needs the community’s help. The competition takes place entirely on Facebook. You can “like” Matt’s photo on the USA Mullet Championship Facebook page, and “share” his photo on your own page so others can vote, too!

You can cast your vote for Matt here.

Matt says the best part of his wacky ‘do is the smiles it brings to the faces of his patients and their families. Although his hair stylist almost cried when Matt told her it’s almost time to chop the locks, Matt says it’s all for a good cause. He plans to donate his hair to Locks of Love or Wigs for Kids.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a...
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue.
School bus driver issued citation for failing to yield right of way when turning
Traffic signal timing led to significant delays Tuesday morning in an already congested area. ...
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818
A fugitive from New York was arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run

Latest News

C&J Barbeque's new Bryan location is the perfect place to host your next Aggie Football watch...
Host your next watch party at C&J Barbeque
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Mullet
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Mullet
Epicures Chef Danny Morrsion joined The Three to create a delicious bananas foster dish.
Making mouth-watering dessert with Epicures