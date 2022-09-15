Aggie cross country set to host Texas A&M Invitational

By Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams host the Texas A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

“We’re back in our comfort zone running on the home course,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “This is another chance to get a hard effort in during the month of September. Everything builds towards championship time in November, and this is another step along the way and a chance to continue to grow as a team.”

The Aggie men are coming off a third place finish at the Oklahoma State Cowboy Preview. Junior Eric Casarez led the group with second place individual finish, a performance that earned him Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week. The women are fresh off a second place finish in Stillwater. They are paced by senior Grace Plain, who finished second at the Cowboy Preview, along with fellow seniors and top ten finishers Abbey Santoro (fourth) and Julia Abell (ninth).

“We have a lot of depth this year,” McRaven said. “We’re hoping to run some freshmen that can get the opportunity to help us out. It will be nice to get them in the mix and give them the chance to be difference makers for us.”

Seven women’s teams and six men’s teams enter the meet including, Houston, Prairie View A&M, Rice (Women), Texas A&M-International, Texas State and UTSA.

The starting gun for the men’s 8k race will go off at 8:00 am, followed by the women’s 6k race at 8:45 am. Live results can be found here. Admission to the meet is free, no pets are allowed at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

