Baylor Scott & White hosts cancer education classes

Baylor Scott & White in College Station.
Baylor Scott & White in College Station.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Baylor Scott & White-College Station is now hosting a new series of cancer education classes.

Cancer affects many areas of a patient and their families lives. Whether that means physically, emotionally, or spiritually. Baylor Scott & White told KBTX they wanted to create a safe space to help navigate their cancer journey.

Dr. Juddi Yeh, Medical Oncologist/Hematologist, said the next class they have to offer is covering symptom management.

“We wanted to be able to support patients through their cancer journey and we know that a lot of times its overwhelming for caregivers,” said Dr. Yeh. “So patients are welcome, caregivers, people who have not really had any experience with cancer and community members. We also hope people can enjoy fellowship with each other.”

Dr. Yeh said each month people should look forward to a different subject within the cancer education class. As well as different class topics, different professionals with Baylor Scott & White will be teaching each class.

The next class is being held on Sept. 21 on the Baylor Scott & White main campus or zoom at 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

All classes are free to the public:

September 21, 2022: Symptom management – Denise Collins, BSN, RN, CNOR, CBCN

October 19, 2022: Range of motion and exercises - Physical therapy

November 16, 2022: What is palliative care? - Beth Grace, DNP, NP-C, ACHPN

January 18, 2023: Foods that fight cancer - Patricia Domanski, MS, RD, LD

February 15, 2023: What is radiation oncology? - Cindy Buche, APRN, FNP-C

March 15, 2023: Advance care planning - Sheri Lusk, LMSW, ACM

May 17, 2023: Living with cancer: A panel discussion - Jacquelyn Covington, MD

June 21, 2023: Holistic medications and vitamins - Drew Roberts, PharmD

To register for the Cancer Center Patient Education, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a...
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
A fugitive from New York was arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
HEB offering customers a chance to save more, with a new debit card.
HEB offering debit card for higher savings
Thorndale ISD classes canceled Wednesday following safety concerns
Traffic signal timing led to significant delays Tuesday morning in an already congested area. ...
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
The store has a bar with 20 beer and eight wine options along with a coffee menu.
Prepare for tailgating, watch parties with Brookshire Brothers
Chief Mandla Mandela talks about new exhibit at Bush Library dedicated to grandfather, Nelson Mandela