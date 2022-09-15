Big adventures in a tiny box

THE THR3E(Recurring)
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Learning Express, owner Bridget Mais shows The Three how some of the biggest adventures can come from the tiniest box.

The Toniebox is an imagination-building, screen-free, digital listening experience that plays stories, songs, and more, and Learning Express College Station has them in stock!

Mais says The Toniebox is a game changer. ”Instead of reading a book, you’re listening to a story, listening to songs. This helps kids use the auditory skills they have, and develop their listening skills. In this way, the child on their way, is creating these pictures in their mind.”

You can learn more about The Toniebox by watching the video above.

