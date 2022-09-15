The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is helping veterans in our community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month—a time to raise awareness of a stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. The goal is to use this month to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information with people affected by suicide.

One group whose work does this is the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention (BVCOSP). They provide training for any individual, family group or business organization on how to recognize signs and symptoms of suicide ideations and then how to properly intervene. BVCOSP also works with young adults and teenagers to teach resiliency skills to handle the difficulties of this world. Monthly support groups are also available free of charge, for anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts or who’s lost a loved one to suicide. Learn about their programs here.

Doug Vance, the BVCOSP President and CEO, along with Mike Southerland, a Vietnam War veteran, joined First News at Four to discuss the resources the organization provides veterans and their families.

Southerland met Vance at a support group meeting.

“All we were really doing was talking, and when [Vance] started coming to the meetings he put a different idea in our minds about how we could think about what we’re doing,” said Southerland.

For instance, Vance pointed out that the military taught them to be hyper-sensitive, leading Southerland to the realization that it caused veterans to be more sensitive to things than other people are.

Southerland explained that “the PTSD manifests itself quite a few times, years and years after you’ve been through it,” and he stressed the importance of family support.

He warned that families “need to be aware they have a tremendous impact on individuals committing suicide.”

Vance shared some warning signs of suicide explaining that someone struggling with suicide might:

Say Talk about wanting to hurt themselves Wishing they weren’t around anymore Talk about feeling hopeless Talk about having no purpose Talk about being a burden on others

Do Give away prized possessions Isolate themselves Search online for ways to die

Feel Extreme mood changes Depression Sadness Anger/ Aggression Hopelessness



To get in touch with BVCOSP call (979) 450-1752 or visit their website or Facebook.

Anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress can call or text 9-8-8 to reach the 24/7 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

