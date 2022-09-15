Brazos Valley Gives returns next month, benefitting over 150 non-profits

Early donations will begin on September 19th, and their big Giving Day is October 18th.
Early donations will begin on September 19th, and their big Giving Day is October 18th.
Early donations will begin on September 19th, and their big Giving Day is October 18th.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A ribbon cutting brought dozens of Brazos Valley non-profits to Big Shots Aggieland to kick off a big fundraiser.

Brazos Valley Gives is back for the fourth year, which raises funds for over 150 non-profit organizations from across the Brazos Valley. Event co-chair Molly Watson says this year, early donations will begin on September 19th, and their big Giving Day is October 18th.

“Our first year we raised a little over $320,000, and we thought it was amazing. Then the second year, we bumped up, and then the third year, it was $930,000. We really want to hit a million this year. We are just hoping, and we think we can,” Watson said.

The fundraiser is an 18-hour long event where people can donate any amount of money to the non-profit of their choosing.

“Our whole community can just come together just one community empowering donors, so you can give as little as $10 and I do want to say that there is no maximum gift,” she said.

Presenting sponsors David Gardner’s Jewelers as well as West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry will give bonus prizes to non-profits who receive the most donations each hour on Giving Day. Wendie Warren with David Gardner’s Jewelers says this is an opportunity for them to get connected with area non-profits.

“It’s really just fun to meet everybody and find out what the organizations are doing and how you can really make a difference in changing lives saving lives and just really make a difference right here in our community,” Warren said.

Weldon Russell, a West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry shareholder, says they need the community to help make this a success.

“You can literally go out and support whatever nonprofit it is that you know really means a lot to you and touches your heart, whether that’s the large nonprofit that might have been here for a long time, or, you know, the smallest of nonprofits that do stuff that’s just as important, but just touches a different part of that community,” Russell said.

Donations can be made online at brazosvalleygives.org once early donating begins next week. Physical donations can be dropped off on Giving Day at The Eagle in Bryan, Caldwell Civic Center, and Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a...
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue.
School bus driver issued citation for failing to yield right of way when turning
Traffic signal timing led to significant delays Tuesday morning in an already congested area. ...
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818
A fugitive from New York was arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run

Latest News

Bryan ISD
Bryan ISD trustees meet ahead of presentation to Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission
Gabriel Gomez is one of more than 16,000 Semifinalists
Treat of the Day: Bryan High senior named Semifinalist in 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is a nonprofit organization dedicated to...
The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is helping veterans in our community
TxDOT says it has finished traffic shifts during this phase of the project but drivers are...
Even after adjustments, traffic is slow on FM 2818 during rush hour