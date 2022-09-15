Bryan ISD trustees meet ahead of presentation to Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees met Wednesday in a special called session to receive legal advice regarding rezoning a recently purchased property.

The 95-acre parcel of land is located at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road. It is set to become the future site of the district’s maintenance and transportation complex.

Officials with Bryan ISD are scheduled to meet with the city of Bryan’s planning and zoning commission on Thursday to present a new facility’s zoning request.

School officials are hoping the third appearance before the commission will be the charm, as the first appearance led to a denial and the second led to commissioners asking for more time to review the request.

Bryan ISD leaders went before the City of Bryan’s Planning and Zoning Commission in early august to submit zoning maps recommended for approval by the City of Bryan’s Planning& Development team. During that meeting, the commission rejected the plan and made suggestions for Bryan ISD to make before resubmitting.

In early September Bryan ISD leaders went back before the planning and zoning commission but they weren’t pleased with the changes. During that meeting, commissioners requested more time to consider the proposal. Commissioners cited multiple reasons for the denial including potential traffic woes the facility could bring to the area. Members of the planning and zoning commission feel that the land would be better for commercial and retail use.

Leaders with the Bryan Independent School District were scheduled to go before the Bryan City Council Tuesday but that didn’t happen.

According to city council documents, Bryan city staff received a written notice from Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine and other district representatives expressing their intent to forward their initial rezoning request to the city council and to also request that city leaders overturn the commission’s recommendation for denial.

Shortly before that meeting was scheduled to take place Bryan ISD withdrew its request to go before the council.

This story is developing and will be updated.

BISD Meeting Agenda by KBTX on Scribd

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.