Even after adjustments, traffic is slow on FM 2818 during rush hour

By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you were hoping for drastic improvements to the traffic jam on FM 2818 this week, we have some unfortunate news to share.

Even after making adjustments, drivers are still finding it’s taking longer to get to their destination in the morning and evening rush hours in College Station between George Bush Drive and Wellborn Road.

On Wednesday, TxDOT spokesman Bob Colwell sent us the following update:

“As planned, southbound FM 2818 traffic was shifted to its new location Tuesday night. This completes the traffic shifts for this phase of construction. Signals were relocated to fit the new configuration. Signal timing adjustments have continued through today. TxDOT is monitoring traffic conditions this evening and going forward to best move traffic through the construction area. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience.”

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers were at intersections assisting with the flow of traffic and some drivers said they saw improvements while others were disappointed to still find they were having to budget extra time in their commute. On Tuesday, some drivers said they sat in traffic for an hour or more, making them late for school or work.

To learn more about the ongoing work to make FM 2818 a ‘Super Street’ design click here or watch the video below.

