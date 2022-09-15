Fiona continues westward movement toward Leeward Islands

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Fiona formed late Wednesday in the central Atlantic, and continues its westward trek as we near the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center says Fiona may strengthen a bit before interacting with the northern Leeward Islands, but dry air and westward wind shear should slow that development somewhat over the next few days. From there, interaction with Puerto Rico is possible by this weekend. The main impacts, for now, appear to be heavy rain and some minor wind damage.

Consistent model data has Fiona making a northward turn by early next week, but that isn’t a sure thing just yet. Right now, it does look more likely to turn north than continue it’s westward track toward the Gulf of Mexico.

