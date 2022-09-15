Four essential tips for first time real estate investors

Investment loans for real estate require higher down payments than home mortgages
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Real estate has long been considered by most experts a sound investment but getting started in the housing market can be intimidating.

Danetha Doe with Clever Real Estate shared four important tips for anyone looking to enter the market for the first time.

Find a real estate agent you trust in the area you plan to invest: You want someone that understands your dreams and goals while offering insight and guidance, and possibly deals not yet on the market.

Review your credit report: Look for and fix any mistakes before applying for a loan.

Look at the areas surrounding properties of interest: Proximity to schools, bars and restaurants, along with nearby amenities like parks and bike paths tend to add value.

Plan to save 25% for a down payment: Home mortgages have lower down payment requirements than business investments, so you need to be prepared to put more down.

For further information , the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has a free resources on real estate, including a Real Estate Investment and Savings Strategy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a...
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
A fugitive from New York was arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
HEB offering customers a chance to save more, with a new debit card.
HEB offering debit card for higher savings
Thorndale ISD classes canceled Wednesday following safety concerns
Traffic signal timing led to significant delays Tuesday morning in an already congested area. ...
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike
In the report, Pew Research Center modeled several hypothetical scenarios describing how...
Christians could make up less than half of Americans in 50 years, report finds