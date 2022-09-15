Hunter gored by moose he attempted to shoot, deputies say

The hunter said he had been bow hunting and shot at a bull moose like this one, but he missed, and the animal then charged and gored him.(John Morrison/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A hunter in Colorado suffered life-threatening injuries after he was gored by a moose he attempted to shoot.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an emergency call Tuesday afternoon from a GPS device from the hunter, indicating he had been seriously injured by an animal.

The hunter said he had been bow hunting and shot at a bull moose but missed, and the animal then charged and gored him.

A deputy's body camera shows a helicopter arriving on the scene to transport the injured hunter to the hospital.(Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

The injured hunter had hiked more than a mile and was being helped by other bystanders when deputies arrived. Deputies immediately rendered first aid and placed a tourniquet on the hunter’s arm.

Because of the severity of his injuries, the hunter was airlifted to an area hospital.

Larimer County is located in the northernmost part of Colorado, bordering Wyoming.

