‘It was terrifying’: Son accidentally hits dad with arrow during target practice

A Nebraska family says a bow-and-arrow accident has left them in shock. (Source: WOWT)
By Bella Caracta and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A bow-and-arrow accident has sent a Nebraska man to the hospital and left his family in shock.

The Clingenpeel family said the accident happened alongside their house after Jeremy Clingenpeel and his son, Colton, decided to have target practice in preparation for hunting season.

WOWT reports Colton was set up on the left to hit a target bag on a mound, but his bow malfunctioned, and the arrow veered off and struck his father.

“I saw the look on his face and heard his voice,” said Tracy Clingenpeel, Jeremy Clingenpeel’s wife. “It was terrifying.”

Jeremy Clingenpeel’s niece, Brittany Sanford, said she was also concerned.

“I really thought this was it,” Sanford said. “My kids adore this man and worship the ground he walks on.”

The family’s Ring doorbell captured the father walking across the driveway to get help. In the video, he can be seen with an arrow sticking out from his side.

According to the police report, the incident was deemed an accident, but the arrow was lodged about 6 to 8 inches deep into Jeremy Clingenpeel’s side.

“My husband was pretty composed for having an arrow in his chest wall,” Tracy Clingenpeel said. “I stabilized the arrow because he would scream in pain every time he breathed.”

Paramedics arrived and transported Jeremy Clingenpeel to the hospital.

The family said doctors told them it was a miracle that Jeremy Clingenpeel survived the incident. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Tracy Clingenpeel said the incident has been tough on the family as she was diagnosed with a debilitating neurological illness last year, and finances have been a concern.

Jeremy Clingenpeel worked full-time in waste management, but the family said they don’t know when he’ll be able to return to work.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

