Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say

This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health...
This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.(Pixabay)
By Briggs LeSavage and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KBRJ/Gray News) – A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a gravel pit on an industrial site in Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old man was an employee of Northland Constructors and had been working on a large piece of equipment.

While there were other workers in the general area, authorities said the man was alone at the time of the accident.

Another employee found him in the gravel pit after he had already died.

His name has not been publicly released. This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Authorities did not disclose the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KBRJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a...
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
A fugitive from New York was arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
HEB offering customers a chance to save more, with a new debit card.
HEB offering debit card for higher savings
Thorndale ISD classes canceled Wednesday following safety concerns
Traffic signal timing led to significant delays Tuesday morning in an already congested area. ...
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy courts allies as Russia strikes hometown
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the...
Biden to deliver keynote at United We Stand summit
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south Wednesday, Sept....
Amtrak works to restore routes after rail labor accord
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US warns monkeypox could mutate to resist antiviral drug