Most of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions.

Austin, Washington, and Waller counties among those still experiencing drought
By Drew Davis
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought was the big story this summer. Late June through early August felt like a never-ending period of intense heat and little relief by rainfall. However, that changed in late August. The Brazos Valley experienced several rounds of widespread rainfall, dropping 1-2″ of rain multiple times to areas that desperately needed it.

The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released a new drought monitor this morning.
The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released a new drought monitor this morning.(KBTX Weather)

Every Thursday, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases an updated drought monitor. The data is collected on the Tuesday of that same week, so rain in between data collection and release is not reflected in that week’s drought monitor.

The new drought monitor looks very similar to the one released last week. Most of the Brazos Valley is under “abnormally dry” conditions, which is technically the precursor to drought. This stage does not count as one of the other four categories of drought outlined by the Office of the Texas State Climatologist.

  • Stage 1: Moderate Drought
  • Stage 2: Severe Drought
  • Stage 3: Extreme Drought
  • Stage 4: Exceptional Drought

Overall, the State of Texas looks much better when it comes to drought. Widespread rainfall, and some flooding, helped nurse the ground back to health. Most of Texas is still experiencing some level of drought. The Brazos Valley is much healthier than other portions of the State.

A wide look at the drought conditions in the State of Texas.
A wide look at the drought conditions in the State of Texas.(KBTX Weather)

Some regions, like Austin, San Antonio, Waco, and portions of West Texas are still experiencing severe and exceptional drought. Going forward, drought conditions may creep back into the State of Texas. Higher pressure is leading the State into another dry spell, and widespread rain is not in the forecast. We could see a couple of showers/thunderstorms this weekend, but nothing that will impact drought conditions too much.

