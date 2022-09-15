Noah Sherman College Station High School Classroom Champion September 15

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School’s Noah Sherman is the first KBTX & American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion of the 2022-2023 school year.

The College Station High School senior has a 4.52 grade point average and ranks in the top four percent of his class.

Noah is a member of the National Honor Society and a Texas Boys State Delegate. He likes to be involved. In his spare time he volunteers at local elementary schools, participates in food drives and lends a hand in service school projects at C.S.H.S.

“I think when you look at Noah and every aspect of his life you get his best. Whether it’s in the weight room or in the classroom. I’ve had the opportunity to work with him as his teacher and his strength coach. I mean everything that he does he does his best at it,” said College Station High School teacher and weightlifting coach Gregg Frashure.

What drives me as far as football is obviously last year we were one game away from winning state. I want to get back there. I want to win it this year. What drives me in school is I like getting A’s. I like looking at my report card and seeing 90s and 100s and that’s what drives me.

Athletically Noah is a member of the Cougar football and track teams. He was an honorable mention all district selection a year ago and also named to the District 8-5A Division 1 Academic All District Team.

“Noah is a fantastic athlete. He is a key part of our offensive line. We believe that good offensive play starts at the offensive line. He is a vocal leader, but a solid athlete who is very capable and confident in what he can do on the field,” said College Station Cougar Head Football Coach Stoney Pryor.

“What drives me as far as football is obviously last year we were one game away from winning state. I want to get back there. I want to win it this year. What drives me in school is I like getting A’s. I like looking at my report card and seeing 90s and 100s and that’s what drives me,” added College Station High School senior and Cougar offensive lineman Noah Sherman.

After graduation Noah plans on attending Texas A&M University and majoring in Biomedical Engineering. He hopes to one day be an orthopedic surgeon.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.