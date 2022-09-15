Prepare for tailgating, watch parties with Brookshire Brothers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -If you’re still looking for a place to watch the Aggie and University of Miami football game Saturday, Brookshire Brothers is a location to add to your list. With the game starting at 8 p.m. this weekend, it can be a spot to pre-game and/or watch the entire game. The store has a bar with 20 beer and eight wine options along with a coffee menu.

For those wanting more space, Brookshire Brothers has a lounge that sits right above the bar. The Garrigan Stables Lounge includes several seating options to eat, drink and enjoy the game. The area also has free Wi-Fi to make the gameday experience even more enjoyable.

Stage 12 is another area to watch the game for those wanting to experience it outside by the big screen.

For those hosting watching parties or tailgates, the store has 20 keg options. It’s a $50 deposit for the tap and another $50 deposit for the keg. When both are returned to the store, the deposit is given back.

Along with the kegs, the store has finger food options to add to your gameday spreads including fruit, sandwich and cheese trays. The Brookshire Brothers bakery makes an array of things including brownie and cookie trays, customizable cookie and standard cakes, cookies, cake pops and chocolate-covered Twinkies.

Brookshire Brother’s Anywhere is a great way to get those items for those in a rush on gameday. This is a curbside, pickup and delivery service that allows you to order food, drinks and eating utensils. Items can be ordered using the website or Brookshire Brothers app.

Tailgating orders will be delivered within an hour, and the delivery fee is $4.99. The store can also deliver items to homes for those hosting their own watch parties.

Brookshire Brothers is located on George Bush Drive across the street from the Texas A&M track and field stadium.

For more information on the store and gameday services, click here.

