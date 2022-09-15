Prepare for tailgating, watch parties with Brookshire Brothers

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -If you’re still looking for a place to watch the Aggie and University of Miami football game Saturday, Brookshire Brothers is a location to add to your list. With the game starting at 8 p.m. this weekend, it can be a spot to pre-game and/or watch the entire game. The store has a bar with 20 beer and eight wine options along with a coffee menu.

For those wanting more space, Brookshire Brothers has a lounge that sits right above the bar. The Garrigan Stables Lounge includes several seating options to eat, drink and enjoy the game. The area also has free Wi-Fi to make the gameday experience even more enjoyable.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Stage 12 is another area to watch the game for those wanting to experience it outside by the big screen.

For those hosting watching parties or tailgates, the store has 20 keg options. It’s a $50 deposit for the tap and another $50 deposit for the keg. When both are returned to the store, the deposit is given back.

Along with the kegs, the store has finger food options to add to your gameday spreads including fruit, sandwich and cheese trays. The Brookshire Brothers bakery makes an array of things including brownie and cookie trays, customizable cookie and standard cakes, cookies, cake pops and chocolate-covered Twinkies.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Brookshire Brother’s Anywhere is a great way to get those items for those in a rush on gameday. This is a curbside, pickup and delivery service that allows you to order food, drinks and eating utensils. Items can be ordered using the website or Brookshire Brothers app.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Tailgating orders will be delivered within an hour, and the delivery fee is $4.99. The store can also deliver items to homes for those hosting their own watch parties.

Brookshire Brothers is located on George Bush Drive across the street from the Texas A&M track and field stadium.

For more information on the store and gameday services, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a...
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
A fugitive from New York was arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
HEB offering customers a chance to save more, with a new debit card.
HEB offering debit card for higher savings
Thorndale ISD classes canceled Wednesday following safety concerns
Traffic signal timing led to significant delays Tuesday morning in an already congested area. ...
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818

Latest News

Chief Mandla Mandela talks about new exhibit at Bush Library dedicated to grandfather, Nelson Mandela
Experience gameday in Brookshire Brothers' lounge
Experience gameday in Brookshire Brothers' lounge
Tropical Storm Fiona
Fiona continues westward movement toward Leeward Islands
Experience gameday in Brookshire Brothers' lounge
Shop Brookshire Brothers for watch party, tailgating supplies