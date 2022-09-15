Scattered rain chance returns Friday

Hopefully, you have been able to enjoy the more fall-ish feel (at least in the mornings) over the past few days. Air from the Gulf of Mexico has spent the day Thursday quietly seeping in which will increase rain chances, temperatures, and humidity. Let’s start with the biggest change: morning temperatures. With the air holding more moisture, lows will only be able to fall to the low 70s Friday and then mid-70s through Tuesday. Another way to think about it: lows will run more like you would expect in July and August. Tapping into the moisture, a weak weather maker passing Texas Friday will pull scattered rain and a few rumbles out of the Gulf and into the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon. Wet weather is not expected to get to all of us, but those that do find a splash have the chance to collect 0.2″ to 0.5″, with a few localized spots of 1″ - 1.5″. Evening plans? Keep them! Rain will fizzle by sunset as we lose the heat of the day. Another spotty chance is with us Saturday afternoon (20%).

Fall officially kicks off next Thursday at 8:03 p.m. While the calendar may be ready for a season change, Mother Nature is not quite ready. A September heat wave starts Sunday as afternoon highs head for the upper 90s. Afternoon thermometers are expected to run around 98° - 99° for the entire work and school week ahead. Looking for some good news to go along with that? The humidity falls off a bit mid-next week...so at least it is a dry heat?

Thursday Night: Mainly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Low: 72. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for rain after noon. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

