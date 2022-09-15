Texas A&M announces sellout for Saturday’s Miami matchup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation announced Saturday’s much-anticipated home matchup against No. 13 Miami (Fla.) has sold out.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, more than 36,000 tickets have been distributed via student ticket pull. Students who purchased a sports pass for the 2022-23 academic year are guaranteed a ticket until the conclusion of freshman pull day, which was 5 p.m. Thursday. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, there will be an extremely limited amount of “standing room only” tickets available to Texas A&M students with a sports pass or prepaid student guest season ticket. Please note there are no guarantees of ticket availability for students with a sports pass or prepaid student guest season ticket who did not pull a ticket before the conclusion of Thursday’s ticket pull.

Fans may purchase TAMU-UM tickets through Texas A&M’s official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace, StubHub.

With a capacity of 102,733, Kyle Field is the largest stadium in the SEC and the state of Texas and ranks as the fourth-largest among collegiate stadiums. Saturday’s crowd is anticipated to be well above capacity. The Kyle Field overall attendance record is 110,633 against Ole Miss in 2014, while the record for a non-conference opponent is 104,794 vs. Clemson in 2018.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.