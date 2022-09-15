Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd

FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at...
FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A Texas board on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, declined a request that Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board has declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.

In a letter sent Thursday to Floyd’s attorney in Houston, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said another request could be resubmitted in two years.

The board did not say why it denied the request.

The board in October 2021 had initially decided to unanimously grant the request but later backpedaled, saying it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued that year.

Floyd lived in Houston for much of his life before his killing in 2020 in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a...
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
A fugitive from New York was arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
HEB offering customers a chance to save more, with a new debit card.
HEB offering debit card for higher savings
Thorndale ISD classes canceled Wednesday following safety concerns
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows Lee Boyd Malvo....
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
The community event takes place on Tuesday, October 4
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out
Thursday Night Weather Update 9/15
Thursday Night Weather Update 9/15
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe