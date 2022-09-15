Treat of the Day: Bryan High senior named Semifinalist in 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD student received some exciting news.

The principal of Bryan High School, Lane Buban, announced Wednesday, September 14 that Gabriel Gomez has been named a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

He is one of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the program. Gabriel, along with other academically talented high school seniors, has an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a...
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue.
School bus driver issued citation for failing to yield right of way when turning
Traffic signal timing led to significant delays Tuesday morning in an already congested area. ...
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818
A fugitive from New York was arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run

Latest News

Gabriel Gomez is one of more than 16,000 Semifinalists
Treat of the Day: Bryan High senior named Semifinalist for National Merit Scholarship Program
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff member the first client of high school cosmetology student
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff member the first client of high school cosmetology student
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff member the first client of high school cosmetology student
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff member the first client of high school cosmetology student
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cadet wears Former Governor Rick Perry ‘72’s senior boots at march-in
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cadet wears Former Governor Rick Perry ‘72’s senior boots at march-in