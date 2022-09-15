Treat of the Day: Bryan High senior named Semifinalist in 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD student received some exciting news.

The principal of Bryan High School, Lane Buban, announced Wednesday, September 14 that Gabriel Gomez has been named a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

He is one of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the program. Gabriel, along with other academically talented high school seniors, has an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.