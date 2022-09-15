Treat of the Day: K9 Mays makes new friends

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police Department K9 Mays got to meet some new friends at the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center.

He was able to meet some of the kids at the center Wednesday.

K9 Mays was named in honor of Lowry Mays, namesake of Mays Business School, who passed away this week.

K9 Mays is an explosive detection dog who works to keep Aggies safe on campus and at events.

Treat of the Day: K9 Mays makes new friends
