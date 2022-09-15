Ukraine Soldier’s life saved by Brazos Valley Donations

A Brazos Valley organization says it's efforts have saved the life a Ukrainian Soldier.
A Brazos Valley organization says it's efforts have saved the life a Ukrainian Soldier.(KBTX)
By Amy Licerio
Sep. 14, 2022
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) -A Ukrainian man’s life was saved with the help of the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation (ACHF), a Brazos Valley organization.

Sergei, a 40-year-old man living in Ukraine, was with his unit when they came under artillery fire from Russian forces, and he was hit.

A bullet lodged in his ribcage and he was taken to the State Institution Ukrainian Health Ministry Heart Institute in Kyiv.

“Thankfully due to the surgical tools that we delivered they were able to remove it. And, he was released and cleared to go back to duty,” Lena Dunman, the ACHF president, said.

Thanks to a grant from the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) to the ACHF, the Institute that saved Sergei’s life received over $50,000 worth of surgical tools, masks and gloves before he was shot.

Denman says to date, $1,725,468.88 worth of medical supplies and equipment from Ohio Health has been sent to hospitals across Ukraine.

This supply is being used to help anyone needing medical attention.

A third UMCOR grant will enable ACHF to provide additional supplies and equipment to 12 other hospitals.

To find out how you can help reach out to the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation.

