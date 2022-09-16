Aggie baseball begins fall practice

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We’re five months away from the Aggie baseball team getting their 2023 season underway, but Friday afternoon started their fall workouts at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The team will host two exhibition matches. Lamar will come to Olsen Field on October 15th during Aggie Football’s bye week and then Sam Houston comes to town on October 28th.

After a successful first season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle, the Aggies are excited to start year two.

”This time last year, we’re literally having to teach everybody everything,” explained head coach Jim Schlossnagle. “Now, a year in, you have a built-in culture. You want a team that’s coach-fed but player-led,” Schlossnagle added.

“Last year, we really didn’t know what to expect with the new coaching staff and new players and everything.,” pitcher Nathan Dettmer said. “Everyone was kind of figuring their way out. But now, we’ve been there we know what we want. It seems like we’re kind of the top dogs now and we want to keep it that way. We know what the standard is now and we want to get there every year,” Dettmer added.

The Aggies went 44-20 last season which ended in the semifinals of the College World Series.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.