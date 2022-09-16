Aggieland Outfitters wants to make your Aggie Ring Day even more special

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re just one week away from Aggie Ring Day and if you’re looking for the perfect gift to make your Aggie’s day even more special, Aggieland Outfitters has you covered!

On Ring Day, thousands of Aggies, alongside their families and friends, will gather at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center to celebrate achieving an academic milestone and receiving the most visible symbol of the Aggie Network: the Aggie Ring. Aggieland Outfitters Store Manager Jake Zamora says Aggie Ring Day was the best day ever.

The Aggie Ring Day pillows available at Aggieland Outfitters are completely customizable, with hand-painted class years and names. This pillow is perfect for a dorm, office, or just about anywhere around the house!

To see more merchandise available at Aggieland Outfitters, watch the video above or visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.