Aggieland Outfitters wants to make your Aggie Ring Day even more special

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re just one week away from Aggie Ring Day and if you’re looking for the perfect gift to make your Aggie’s day even more special, Aggieland Outfitters has you covered!

On Ring Day, thousands of Aggies, alongside their families and friends, will gather at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center to celebrate achieving an academic milestone and receiving the most visible symbol of the Aggie Network: the Aggie Ring. Aggieland Outfitters Store Manager Jake Zamora says Aggie Ring Day was the best day ever.

The Aggie Ring Day pillows available at Aggieland Outfitters are completely customizable, with hand-painted class years and names. This pillow is perfect for a dorm, office, or just about anywhere around the house!

To see more merchandise available at Aggieland Outfitters, watch the video above or visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JB Obrian Wright is charged with our counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one...
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking
Tropical Depression Seven now Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic
About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.
2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence

Latest News

Looking for the perfect game day fit to match your vibe? Jordan's got it!
Dress your best this gameday weekend
Since 1998, Maroon Out has inspired current and former students alike, bringing the 12th Man...
Maroon Out continues bringing the 12th Man together this season
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - stylist
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - stylist
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - maroon out
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - maroon out