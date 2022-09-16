BeeWeaver Honey Farm is hosting the sweetest cook off in Texas

The cook off is next weekend in Navasota
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all honey lovers and creative cooks!

Laura Weaver, owner of BeeWeaver Honey Farm, joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, September 16 to talk about their second annual Honey Cook Off.

Teams compete for the best main dish, side dish, and dessert. Every dish served must include honey and have more honey in it than any other sweetener.

Honey dish tasting wristbands are $30 and all proceeds are donated to two nonprofits: Grimes County Animal Rescue and Real Texas Honey.

Honey Cook Off is Saturday, September 24 at BeeWeaver Honey Farm in Navasota. It’s from 5 to 7 p.m.

The same day is a free event called Infuzzed, which is an experience-based event that celebrates honey and other hive products. There will be free educational workshops on honey infusion, beeswax products, and mead. This will be from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more information, go to BeeWeaver.com.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

