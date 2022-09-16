Big business thanks to Aggie football games

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the Texas A&M football team hosting its third straight game, businesses in Bryan-College Station are feeling the economic jolt.

“We’ve seen such an increase in traffic that we’ve started holding more in-store events,” Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfitters said.

With a big brand name like Miami coming to town this weekend to play Saturday night, there’s an even bigger boost expected.

“It’s one of those games, that as a retailer, we look forward to time and time again,” Bodin said.

This weekend, and this month, are providing businesses with a sense of optimism, especially after two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard for everybody coming back from such low points to get back to high points,” Visit College Station’s Jeremiah Cook said. “But I think that we’re all optimistic of what the fall brings.”

The added people mean added business. Destination Bryan is hoping shops, stores, and restaurants can capitalize on the added crowds.

”It’s just a really good opportunity for the businesses to get, not just some extra sales and revenues, but just really gets their name out there to the front of a whole different audience,” Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan said.

Kyle Field is busy during the month of September with three games, but come October there is only one home game for the Aggies, so Visit College Station and Destination Bryan are working hard to still provide plenty of things to do when the games are out of town.

You can learn more about events through Visit College Station here, and more about Destination Bryan here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.