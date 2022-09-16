Bryan ISD elementary school students learn about the importance of kindness

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Ross Elementary and Johnson Elementary had a special visitor teach them about kindness.

Ruthie Waller, a Bryan ISD Board Member, read ‘The Kindness Quilt’ by Nancy Elizabeth Wallace to the students at the two schools. The book teaches lessons about kindness through a quilt picturing many acts of kindness.

This was in honor of the Essential Eight trait for Aug./ Sept. Bryan ISD’s Essential Eight includes engaging lessons and activities that will incorporate eight essential character traits to help ensure students’ success during their school years and beyond graduation. The traits include kindness (Aug./ Sept.), tolerance (Oct.), gratitude (Nov.), philanthropy (Dec.), work ethic (Jan.), optimism (Feb.), courage (March), and leadership (April/ May).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.