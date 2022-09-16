Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out

By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders.

Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.

National Night Out will take place Tuesday, October 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Bryan, College Station, Brazos County and at Texas A&M University.

No matter how simple or how elaborate you plan your party to be, the main goal is to get the neighborhood together.

Community members interested in organizing and hosting a ‘block party’ in a Bryan neighborhood should contact Sgt. Chad Hanks with the Neighborhood Enforcement Team. Sergeant Hanks can be reached at 979-209-5300 or hanksc@bryantx.gov. Participants can register their party by emailing Sergeant Hanks or visiting the Bryan Police Department website at www.bryantx.gov/police.

Community members interested in organizing and hosting a ‘block party’ in a College Station neighborhood should contact Officer Bill Snell with the College Station Police Department’s Community Enhancement Unit. Ofc. Snell can be reached at 979-764-2607 or wsnell@cstx.gov. The form to register parties can be found at www.cstx.gov/nno.

Community members interested in organizing and hosting a ‘block party’ in Brazos County should contact Deputy David Wilcox with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Dep. Wilcox can be reached at 979-361-4906 or dwilcox@brazoscountytx.gov.

Students on the Texas A&M University campus are invited to a community gathering at the Student Services Building from 6 to 8 p.m., hosted by the University Police Department and the Department of Residence Life.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

