Bryan Vikings host Randle in final pre-district game

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are continuing their early season success. The Vikings are coming off a 55-42 win at Brenham and are 2-1 on the year. They’ve also put up 136 points through 3 weeks.

Head Coach Ricky Tullos said he’s proud of how his team responded to adversity after a close loss against Huntsville in week two.

The Vikings are hosting Randle on Friday. Tullos said this opponent is young but quick and has playmakers.

“This is the last pre-district and ideally you go out and execute at a high level and keep the confidence where it is right now, and try not to take a step back,” Ricky Tullos said. “We want to continue to keep building in the right direction as we head into district and this is the last tune-up before it really really counts.”

Kick-off against Randle is 7:30 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night.

