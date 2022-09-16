Check out all that Bryan has to offer this gameday weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From barbecue and cold beer to live music and to-die-for shopping, Bryan has all you need for those gameday weekends.

“Aggieland” extends from College Station to Bryan, and although Kyle Field itself is located in the City of College Station, if you’re looking to escape the chaos of spirited college students, Bryan is the perfect place to be.

There’s even a FREE shuttle to and from the Roy Kelly parking garage in Downtown Bryan to the Texas A&M Memorial Student Center right next to Kyle Field.

To learn more, you can find Destination Bryan’s “Ultimate Guide to Aggie Football Weekends in Bryan” here.

