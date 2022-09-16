CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle crash

The collision happened in October of 2021 and injured several people, including one woman who said she has nightmares about what happened.
JB Obrian Wright is charged with our counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one charge of Driving While Intoxicated.
JB Obrian Wright is charged with our counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one charge of Driving While Intoxicated.(Crash scene photo provided by Nancy Garcia. Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man is facing multiple charges following a fiery five-vehicle crash that left another driver with serious injuries last year in College Station.

Police say JB Obrian Wright, 22, was speeding and ran a red light on Texas Avenue at Harvey Mitchell Parkway when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection. The crash resulted in both vehicles erupting into flames but both drivers managed to make it out alive.

Three other vehicles that were at the intersection were also damaged in the collision.

The driver of the vehicle that Wright hit suffered a lacerated spleen, a fractured pelvic bone, fractured ribs, a concussion, a head laceration and serious injuries to his knee that required surgery, according to a probable cause affidavit. The drivers of the three other vehicles also suffered injuries.

One of the victims told investigators she was suffering from insomnia and anxiety and was having nightmares about the crash and “seeing all the blood at the scene.”

Wright was also hospitalized after the crash, where police said in their arrest report he showed signs of being intoxicated.

During their investigation, police were able to obtain video from a restaurant on University Drive that showed he consumed two shots of tequila and a large margarita approximately three hours before the crash. Police were also able to verify that he went to a bar on Texas Avenue after leaving the restaurant.

Electronic recording devices examined on Wright’s vehicle by police showed that he was going approximately 85 miles per hour at the time of the impact with no signs of braking prior to the collision.

Wright is charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

He was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Thursday and later released on bonds totaling $122,000.

