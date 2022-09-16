Hearne city officals relieved after tentative railway labor deal

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden announced that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached with union freight train workers across the country Thursday morning.

With the deal being reached a strike between rail workers that would have been devastating for the nation’s economy has been adverted.

Cities like Hearne that see an influx of train and freight traffic every day are relieved after President Biden’s announcement.

Hearne has hundreds of residents that work for Union Pacific. City Manager Alonzo Echavarria Garza says a railway strike would have been devastating to the city.

“The economy here is not big enough to sustain an impact like releasing a lot of employees from the workforce and having this strike continuing longer than it needs to be,” said Garza

With Southern Pacific and Missouri Pacific railways coming through Hearne, the agreement ensures the city will stay on the right path.

“This is not just a win for the country but it’s a win for the city of Hearne as well,” said Garza.

President Biden also announced that workers will receive benefits like better pay and improved working conditions.

