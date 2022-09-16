Johnson Elementary hosts Fiestas Patrias Drive-Thru Parade

This was the school's third year hosting the drive-thru-style celebration.
This was the school's third year hosting the drive-thru-style celebration.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Johnson Elementary students hosted its third Fiestas Patrias Drive-Thru Parade Friday. Kindergartners through fifth-grade students surrounded the school to show off different routines that were inspired by classroom learning. The classes chose a different country in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and based their routines on the research they did.

The school’s assistant principal Laura De La Rosa said the parade is the most wonderful time of the year as the community comes out to celebrate each other’s differences. She said it’s also a great time for students to experience learning outside the classroom.

“I want them to learn that we all come from different places, and we’re all celebrated for different reasons but at the same time, just because we come from different places, it brings in that equality that we are all celebrated in the same way for different reasons,” De La Rosa said.

Some of the student will also be a part of downtown Bryan’s Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival Sunday.

