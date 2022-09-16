Johnson has been named starting quarterback vs Miami according to The Battalion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Grant Gaspard with the Texas A&M student newspaper The Battalion is quoting an anonymous source within the Aggie football program that has confirmed that Max Johnson will replace Haynes King as A&M’s starting quarterback against 13th ranked Miami Saturday night at Kyle Field.

Johnson transferred from LSU to Texas A&M during the offseason and saw limited action in the season opener against Sam Houston. Completing 3 of 4 passes for 23 yards.

During his time in Baton Rouge, Johnson threw for 3,885 yards with 35 touchdowns. He completed 60 percent of his passes with the Tigers as they finished the 2021 season with a 6-7 record that included a come from behind 27-24 win over Texas A&M at Tiger Stadium.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 8pm and be televised on ESPN.

